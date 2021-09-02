Main content

Afghanistan: Can the West hold the Taliban to account for the way they govern?

We examine what leverage countries such as Britain might hold over the Taliban and hear from a former Afghan interior minister.

Also on the programme, President Biden blames global warming for the deadly floods in New York State. And the Marxist rebel who became a giant of Greek music - we pay tribute to Mikis Theodorakis who has died at the age of 96.

(Picture: Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

