We examine what leverage countries such as Britain might hold over the Taliban and hear from a former Afghan interior minister.

Also on the programme, President Biden blames global warming for the deadly floods in New York State. And the Marxist rebel who became a giant of Greek music - we pay tribute to Mikis Theodorakis who has died at the age of 96.

(Picture: Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: Reuters)