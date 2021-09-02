Main content

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

The US Supreme Court votes against blocking Texan six-week abortion limit.

The US Supreme Court has refused to block a law in Texas that prohibits most abortions. By five votes to four, the justices denied an emergency request for an injunction from abortion providers. The Texas law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Also in the programme: at least nine people have died as a result of flash floods in New York City and surrounding areas; and Sweden's Abba to release first new music in 39 years.

(Picture: pro-choice protesters perform outside the Texas State Capitol on 1st September. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Taliban say government formation is in final stages

Next

Afghanistan: Can the West hold the Taliban to account for the way they govern?

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.