The US Supreme Court has refused to block a law in Texas that prohibits most abortions. By five votes to four, the justices denied an emergency request for an injunction from abortion providers. The Texas law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Also in the programme: at least nine people have died as a result of flash floods in New York City and surrounding areas; and Sweden's Abba to release first new music in 39 years.

(Picture: pro-choice protesters perform outside the Texas State Capitol on 1st September. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Washington Post via Getty Images)