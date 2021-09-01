A senior Taliban official says there will not be top positions for women in Afghanistan's new government.

The Taliban say they will announce a new government for Afghanistan in the next few days. A senior Taliban official, Shir Mohammad Abas Stanakzai, told the BBC the administration would be inclusive but there would not be top positions for women.

Also in the programme: The double challenge of Hurricane Ida and rising Covid cases facing hospitals in the US state of Louisiana; and after 16 years in power, what does Angela Merkel mean to Germans?

(Image: Taliban forces rally to celebrate the withdrawal of US forces in Kandahar. Credit: Epa/Stringer)