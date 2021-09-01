Main content

Taliban say government formation is in final stages

A senior Taliban official says there will not be top positions for women in Afghanistan's new government.

The Taliban say they will announce a new government for Afghanistan in the next few days. A senior Taliban official, Shir Mohammad Abas Stanakzai, told the BBC the administration would be inclusive but there would not be top positions for women.

Also in the programme: The double challenge of Hurricane Ida and rising Covid cases facing hospitals in the US state of Louisiana; and after 16 years in power, what does Angela Merkel mean to Germans?

(Image: Taliban forces rally to celebrate the withdrawal of US forces in Kandahar. Credit: Epa/Stringer)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: Biden declares end of US wars to remake countries

Next

02/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.