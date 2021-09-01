President Biden has defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, saying he was ending the era of major military operations to remake other countries. We’ll look at what this means in practice.

Also on the programme: We will look at the international aid agencies having to work alongside the Taliban in order to operate; and the threat facing the world’s trees.

(Picture: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan, Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)