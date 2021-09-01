Main content

Afghanistan: Biden declares end of US wars to remake countries

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Biden has defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, saying he was ending the era of major military operations to remake other countries. We’ll look at what this means in practice.

Also on the programme: We will look at the international aid agencies having to work alongside the Taliban in order to operate; and the threat facing the world’s trees.

(Picture: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan, Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

