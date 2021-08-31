Main content

Biden defends troop pull-out from Afghanistan

President Biden addresses the US public as the Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has defended the US troop pull-out, addressing the nation as the Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan.

Also in the programme: Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on vaccine poverty.

And our correspondent Sarah Rainsford sends her final report from Russia, expelled after being designated a threat to national security.

(Photo: US President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghans face uncertainty as Taliban celebrate victory

Next

01/09/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.