Biden defends troop pull-out from Afghanistan
President Biden addresses the US public as the Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan.
US President Joe Biden has defended the US troop pull-out, addressing the nation as the Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan.
Also in the programme: Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on vaccine poverty.
And our correspondent Sarah Rainsford sends her final report from Russia, expelled after being designated a threat to national security.
(Photo: US President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)
