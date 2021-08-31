President Biden addresses the US public as the Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has defended the US troop pull-out, addressing the nation as the Taliban declare victory in Afghanistan.

Also in the programme: Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on vaccine poverty.

And our correspondent Sarah Rainsford sends her final report from Russia, expelled after being designated a threat to national security.

(Photo: US President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)