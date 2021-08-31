The last US military flight flew out of Kabul airport during the night, marking the end of its twenty-year presence in Afghanistan and America's longest war.

Taliban fighters have declared victory at Kabul airport after the final withdrawal of US troops. We speak to an Afghan man who tells us how daily life is in Kabul now, and to Fawzia Koofi, the first woman to be appointed vice president of the Afghan Parliament, who has recently left the country.

Also in the programme: We ask former US and NATO personnel about the mission in Afghanistan; and as China imposes restrictions on online video gaming, we ask what Beijing hopes to achieve.

(Photo:Taliban forces stand guard a day after the U.S. troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31. Credit: Reuters.)