Main content

Kabul drone strike: "Why did they kill our family?"

The Pentagon says it is investigating claims that Afghan civilians were killed by a drone strike. An Afghan man says ten of his family members died.

The Pentagon says it is investigating claims that Afghan civilians were killed by a drone strike carried out by the US in response to the threat of another terrorist attack at Kabul airport. We hear from a man who says ten of his family members died.

Also today, rescue workers in the US state of Louisiana -- where Hurricane Ida came ashore on Sunday -- are using hundreds of boats and aircraft to find people trapped by floods; and Madagascar is facing what could be the first famine caused by climate change.

(Photo: The aftermath of the drone strike in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Credit: EPA/stringer)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: 10 civilians die in US strike

Next

31/08/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.