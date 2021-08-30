The Pentagon says it is investigating claims that Afghan civilians were killed by a drone strike. An Afghan man says ten of his family members died.

The Pentagon says it is investigating claims that Afghan civilians were killed by a drone strike carried out by the US in response to the threat of another terrorist attack at Kabul airport. We hear from a man who says ten of his family members died.

Also today, rescue workers in the US state of Louisiana -- where Hurricane Ida came ashore on Sunday -- are using hundreds of boats and aircraft to find people trapped by floods; and Madagascar is facing what could be the first famine caused by climate change.

