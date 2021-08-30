More details are emerging about civilian casualties of a US drone strike on Sunday that Washington said had targeted suspected Islamic State suicide bombers. Reports suggest that ten civilians were killed, all members of the same family. The United States says it's investigating the reports.

After Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans and leaves a million people without power, we will get the latest from Louisiana.

And Denmark's climate minister tells us why he is trying to persuade other nations to stop producing oil and gas.

(Photo: The aftermath of the drone strike in the Afghan capital, Kabul)