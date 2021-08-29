Main content

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in the United States

Hurricane may be the worst storm to hit Louisiana for 150 years.

On the sixteenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans, Ida may be the worst storm to hit Louisiana for 150 years. We speak to Collin Arnold, a local official responsible for emergency preparedness.

Also in the programme, the latest news from the Afghan capital Kabul - and we look at the dilemma facing Western nations on whether to recognise the Taliban, and ask what a Taliban government might look like. And we remember the life and career of legendary Jamaican record producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry.

(Photo: A woman walks in the rain as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans. Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: Another Kabul airport attack likely

Next

30/08/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.