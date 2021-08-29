Hurricane may be the worst storm to hit Louisiana for 150 years.

On the sixteenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans, Ida may be the worst storm to hit Louisiana for 150 years. We speak to Collin Arnold, a local official responsible for emergency preparedness.

Also in the programme, the latest news from the Afghan capital Kabul - and we look at the dilemma facing Western nations on whether to recognise the Taliban, and ask what a Taliban government might look like. And we remember the life and career of legendary Jamaican record producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry.

(Photo: A woman walks in the rain as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans. Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello)