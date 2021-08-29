Main content

Afghanistan: Another Kabul airport attack likely

US warns its citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a "specific, credible threat"

Two weeks after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital, Kabul, and took control of the country, the group says talks are still underway on forming a new government. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned another attack on Kabul airport is highly likely.

Also in the programme: weather forecasters in the United States have upgraded Hurricane Ida to a category four storm; and an apparent missile and drone attack by Houthi rebels has killed at least thirty pro-government soldiers in southern Yemen.

(Photo: U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process evacuees as they go through the Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters).

