Main content

Afghanistan: final UK flight for Afghan civilians departs

As civilian evacuation winds down, hundreds of eligible Afghan refugees are left behind.

As the final UK evacuation flight purely for civilians took off from the capital of Kabul, hundreds of eligible Afghan refugees were left behind. We hear from one of them: an Afghan interpreter who has been unable to get into the airport.

Also in the programme: Hurricane Ida is set to make a disastrous landfall Sunday, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the storm that flooded 80 percent of New Orleans and left 1800 people dead. We speak to a disaster management expert from New Orleans -- from her car as she evacuates the area.

(Photo: evacuees arrive at Royal Air Force Brize Norton escorted by UK Armed Forces personnel, Britain, UK, 26 Aug 2021. Credit: MoD / Crown)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: US hit IS-K targets in drone attack

Next

29/08/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.