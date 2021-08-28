As the final UK evacuation flight purely for civilians took off from the capital of Kabul, hundreds of eligible Afghan refugees were left behind. We hear from one of them: an Afghan interpreter who has been unable to get into the airport.

Also in the programme: Hurricane Ida is set to make a disastrous landfall Sunday, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the storm that flooded 80 percent of New Orleans and left 1800 people dead. We speak to a disaster management expert from New Orleans -- from her car as she evacuates the area.

(Photo: evacuees arrive at Royal Air Force Brize Norton escorted by UK Armed Forces personnel, Britain, UK, 26 Aug 2021. Credit: MoD / Crown)