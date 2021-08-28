Afghanistan: final UK flight for Afghan civilians departs
As civilian evacuation winds down, hundreds of eligible Afghan refugees are left behind.
As the final UK evacuation flight purely for civilians took off from the capital of Kabul, hundreds of eligible Afghan refugees were left behind. We hear from one of them: an Afghan interpreter who has been unable to get into the airport.
Also in the programme: Hurricane Ida is set to make a disastrous landfall Sunday, on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the storm that flooded 80 percent of New Orleans and left 1800 people dead. We speak to a disaster management expert from New Orleans -- from her car as she evacuates the area.
(Photo: evacuees arrive at Royal Air Force Brize Norton escorted by UK Armed Forces personnel, Britain, UK, 26 Aug 2021. Credit: MoD / Crown)
