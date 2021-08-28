The US military says it killed a member of the Islamic State group in Nangarhar province in a drone strike after the militants killed an estimated one hundred and seventy people in a suicide bomb and gun attack on Kabul airport on Thursday. We hear from security analysts on the militant threat and a report on the ground from Kabul.

Also in the programme: A new study has found patients with the Delta variant of Covid 19 are twice as likely to need hospital admission as people who caught earlier strains of the disease; and Sirhan Sirhan the man who assassinated Robert F Kennedy is granted parole.

(Photo: US soldiers guarding Kabul airport. Credit: Reuters)