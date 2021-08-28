Main content

Afghanistan: US hit IS-K targets in drone attack

The US military says it killed a member of the Islamic State group in a drone strike

The US military says it killed a member of the Islamic State group in Nangarhar province in a drone strike after the militants killed an estimated one hundred and seventy people in a suicide bomb and gun attack on Kabul airport on Thursday. We hear from security analysts on the militant threat and a report on the ground from Kabul.

Also in the programme: A new study has found patients with the Delta variant of Covid 19 are twice as likely to need hospital admission as people who caught earlier strains of the disease; and Sirhan Sirhan the man who assassinated Robert F Kennedy is granted parole.

(Photo: US soldiers guarding Kabul airport. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: US-led evacuations enter final stage

Next

28/08/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.