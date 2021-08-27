As the death toll from Thursday's suicide bombing rises to 170, Washington insists it will keep evacuating people from Kabul Airport till the very last moment. But the BBC has been told it's a matter of hours before American and British troops pull out from the airport. We will hear from our correspondent in Kabul.

Also a former Afghan interpreter with the British army tells us of his struggle to get his family to join him in the UK.

And we will be asking how this major foreign policy setback for the United States will affect its future ability to influence events in Afghanistan and elsewhere in the region.

(Photo: Kabul airport. Credit: Reuters)