Main content

Afghanistan: US-led evacuations enter final stage

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

As the death toll from Thursday's suicide bombing rises to 170, Washington insists it will keep evacuating people from Kabul Airport till the very last moment. But the BBC has been told it's a matter of hours before American and British troops pull out from the airport. We will hear from our correspondent in Kabul.

Also a former Afghan interpreter with the British army tells us of his struggle to get his family to join him in the UK.

And we will be asking how this major foreign policy setback for the United States will affect its future ability to influence events in Afghanistan and elsewhere in the region.

(Photo: Kabul airport. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Kabul airlifts resume following airport attack

Next

28/08/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.