Kabul airlifts resume following airport attack
Final evacuations are under way before a Taliban deadline for foreign troops to leave Afghanistan. Airlifts resumed after a suicide bomb and gun attack left at least 90 people dead at Kabul airport.
Also in the programme: how air pollution increases the risk of mental illness.
Photo: People boarding a British military transport plane at Kabul airport. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence.
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 13:06GMT BBC World Service