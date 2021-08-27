Main content

Kabul airlifts resume following airport attack

Final evacuations are under way before a Taliban deadline for foreign troops to leave Afghanistan.

Final evacuations are under way before a Taliban deadline for foreign troops to leave Afghanistan. Airlifts resumed after a suicide bomb and gun attack left at least 90 people dead at Kabul airport.

Also in the programme: how air pollution increases the risk of mental illness.

Photo: People boarding a British military transport plane at Kabul airport. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence.

