Kabul airport hit by bomb blasts and gunfire

A top Afghan official tells the BBC at least sixty people are dead

The US military says twelve of its own personnel also died. We'll hear from our reporter in Kabul and from those trying to treat the wounded. We'll bring you the story of the Afghan female former MP in fear for her life; and a report from the land border with Pakistan, as thousands more attempt to flee.

Also on the programme: the fight over resources beneath public land in the US; and allegations of spying on top government officials in the Czech Republic

(Photo: At least 13 people including children were killed in a blast outside Hamid Karzai International Airport Credit:EPA/AKHTER GULFAM)

