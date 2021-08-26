Main content

Kabul airlifts to end soon

More and more western countries wind up their evacuation flights from Kabul airport. Many Afghans are still desperate to escape the Taliban.

As more western countries wind up their evacuation flights from Kabul airport, we hear from a young Afghan who's on the UK priority list but unable to leave.

Also, the vast wildfires of Siberia, destroying forests and releasing millions of tons of carbon into the atmosphere. Plus the bigger, hotter planets outside our solar system that astronomers say may still support life.

(Photo: There have been warnings of a terrorist attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, where thousands of people are gathered. Credit: Reuters)

