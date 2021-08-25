Main content

Exit Afghanistan

The scramble to get out of Afghanistan continues for thousands of its fearful citizens.

The Pentagon says there are still ten thousand people waiting for US flights out of Kabul. Many more are still outside the airport, desperate to get out of Afghanistan before the end of month deadline. We speak to veteran US foreign policy decision-maker, Paul Wolfowitz about this.

Also on the programme, Nepal and Madagascar - at the sharp end of global climate change; And why the Chinese authorities are encouraging the idea Covid came from America.

(Photo: Evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul; Credit: Reuters)

