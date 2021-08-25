Some Afghans say they are being prevented from reaching Kabul airport.

Taliban leaders have told the BBC that the only Afghans who should be going to Kabul airport are those cleared by the United States and its allies. Also on the programme: British study finds that protection from Pfizer and AstraZeneca decreases after 5-6 months; and why it's now easier for Belgians to retrieve a stray ball or pet from their neighbour's garden.

(Picture: People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport in Belgium. Credit: Reuters/Johanna Geron)