Main content

Race to evacuate most vulnerable Afghans

Some Afghans say they are being prevented from reaching Kabul airport.

Taliban leaders have told the BBC that the only Afghans who should be going to Kabul airport are those cleared by the United States and its allies. Also on the programme: British study finds that protection from Pfizer and AstraZeneca decreases after 5-6 months; and why it's now easier for Belgians to retrieve a stray ball or pet from their neighbour's garden.

(Picture: People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport in Belgium. Credit: Reuters/Johanna Geron)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US : Not extending Afghan withdrawal deadline

Next

25/08/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.