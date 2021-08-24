Main content

US : Not extending Afghan withdrawal deadline

The Taliban say they're stopping Afghan nationals from going to Kabul airport.

The leaders of the G7 nations say the US won't extend their military presence in Afghanistan beyond the August the 31st deadline - but they want certain guarantees from the Taliban. Meanwhile, the Taliban say women who have a job should stay at home for their own safety. And humanitarian work in Afghanistan is on pause.

Also on the programme, we hear about Charlie Watts, the drummer with the Rolling Stones rock band who has died.

(Photo: Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport; Credit: REUTERS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY)

