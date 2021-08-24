Main content

G7 leaders' emergency talks on Afghanistan

British PM Boris Johnson expected to ask US to extend deadline to leave Afghanistan

G7 leaders are meeting virtually to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call on US President Joe Biden to extend the 31st August deadline for withdrawing from the country. We hear from the BBC's Secunder Kermani in Kabul and Fionnuala Ni Aolain, special rapporteur for the UN on counter terrorism and human rights, joins us to explain her hopes for the future of the country.

Also on the programme: the Paralympics get underway in Tokyo against a backdrop of rising coronavirus cases; and a new report says Europe's recent extreme weather is up to nine times more likely to be repeated because of global warming.

( Picture credit: US marine Corps/ Reuters)

