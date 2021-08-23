Those hoping to leave Afghanistan have just seven days to leave Kabul.

The Taliban will not extend the 31 August deadline for the current evacuation mission from Afghanistan, a spokesman has said. However, a growing number of US allies want to keep control of the airport for longer to ensure many more vulnerable Afghans can get out.

Also in the programme: Fatal floods in the US state of Tennessee; and we hear from a doctor in a hospital in Haiti following a deadly earthquake.

