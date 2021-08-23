Main content

Taliban say no extension for foreign troops

Those hoping to leave Afghanistan have just seven days to leave Kabul.

The Taliban will not extend the 31 August deadline for the current evacuation mission from Afghanistan, a spokesman has said. However, a growing number of US allies want to keep control of the airport for longer to ensure many more vulnerable Afghans can get out.

Also in the programme: Fatal floods in the US state of Tennessee; and we hear from a doctor in a hospital in Haiti following a deadly earthquake.

(Picture: General view of the crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: ASVAKA NEWS via REUTERS)

