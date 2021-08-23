Main content

Taliban refuse extension for foreign forces

Taliban say western troops must be out of Afghanistan by end of August.

The Taliban say they won't extend the deadline for western forces to leave Afghanistan, as evacuations continue from Kabul airport. A Taliban spokesman said the end of August was a red line. The British government had said that the US could be persuaded to try to stay for longer.

Also in the programme: Taiwan's new Covid vaccine divides public opinion; and the French government announces that the American entertainer Josephine Baker, who died in France in 1975, is to be the first black woman to have her remains interred in the Pantheon mausoleum.

(Picture: Turkish soldiers on duty at Kabul airport. Credit: Aykut Karadag/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

