Anti-Taliban forces offer talks

Leaders of anti-Taliban forces offer talks, but are prepared to fight

The son of former mujahideen leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, and Amrullah Saleh, the man who claims to be the legitimate caretaker president of Afghanistan, say they are prepared to talk to the Taliban, but are prepared to fight.

Also in the programme: a Lebanese taxi driver tells how the fuel price hike is likely to put him out of business; and Don Everly - the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, who Rolling Stone magazine called the most important vocal duo in rock -- has died at the age of eighty-four.

(Credit: Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (centre) and Amrullah Saleh (right) in a meeting. Credit: social media)

