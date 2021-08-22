US commercial planes will be used to help with the evacuation from Afghanistan

One week on from the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, people still trying to flee the country. The US wants to end evacuation efforts on 31st August, but chaos at the airport has stalled efforts and Washington has been urged to extend their Afghan pull-out.

Also in the programme: what has been Pakistan’s role in the Taliban’s return to power; and as Angela Merkel prepares to step down, what do people in her conservative party think of their new leader?

(Photo: US Marines assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA).