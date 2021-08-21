Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is in Kabul for talks on new government.

The Taliban say they are making progress in forming a government in Afghanistan.

Its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is in Kabul for talks, which are expected to include militant commanders, former government leaders and religious scholars.

In this edition of Newshour, we speak to a journalist who has met Mullah Baradar several times.

Also on the programme: Scientists in India are celebrating what they say could be a game-changing vaccine in the fight against Covid-19; and gunmen attack a community in the north west of Nigeria.

PICTURE: (In March, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and other delegation members attended a peace conference in Moscow. CREDIT: Alexander Zemlianichenko REUTERS)