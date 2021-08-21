Mullah Baradar’s arrives in Kabul after consultations in the southern city of Kandahar. There’s a promise of “inclusive” rule. But there’s never been any suggestion this is any more than an invitation to join an Islamic system dominated by the Taliban.

Also in the programme: People in Afghanistan are scared as banks remain shut for the seventh day and chaos continue in Kabul airport with people trying to flee; and President Joe Biden has again defended the US pull-out, we get a reaction from a former Commander of the NATO Training Mission in Afghanistan.

(Photo: Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, during a video statement released on August 16, 2021. Credit: Reuters.)