Biden says the US has not lost credibility over the situation in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has defended the evacuation efforts from Kabul, despite continuing chaotic scenes outside the city's airport.

At a press briefing, he said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was about "America leading the world" and the US had not lost credibility over the situation in the country.

Also in the programme: we debate the political impact in the US of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan; and German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds talks with President Vladimir Putin, on her last official visit to Moscow.

