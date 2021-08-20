Main content

US "speeding up evacuations" from Kabul

The US says it's speeding up its evacuation efforts at Kabul airport but we'll hear how large crowds of desperate Afghans are still trying to push their way in.

The US says it's speeding up its evacuation efforts at Kabul airport; we hear how large crowds of Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban, are still trying to push their way in.

Also in the programme: details emerge of a deadly attack on civilians and soldiers in the Sahel region of West Africa; and as the UN and Fridays for Future say a billion children are severely threatened by climate change, we hear from a young activist in the Philippines.

(Picture: people run from gunfire at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021 in this still image taken from a video / Credit: AAMAJ NEWS/via REUTERS)

Taliban intensifying hunt for collaborators

20/08/2021 20:06 GMT

