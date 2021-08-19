Main content

Taliban intensifying hunt for collaborators

Leaked UN document indicates search for US and NATO collaborators

A UN document, seen by the BBC, has suggested that the Taliban has intensified its hunt for people who previously collaborated with US and NATO forces. The intelligence paper suggests the Taliban have lists of individuals they are threatening to kill.

Also in the programme: the latest from Haiti after an earthquake hit the Caribbean island; and the world’s largest car manufacturer cuts its global production by 40%.

(Photo: Taliban patrol as nation celebrate the 102nd Independence Day in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 19 August 2021. CREDIT: EPA/STRINGER)

