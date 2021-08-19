The scramble to escape the Taliban in Afghanistan continues with the militants blaming foreigners for the deaths at Kabul airport.

The scramble to escape the Taliban in Afghanistan continues with the militants blaming foreigners for the deaths at Kabul airport. We hear from the city and from a former Afghan politician who tells us of the danger now of civil war.

Also, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says it has arranged shipments of fuel from Iran as shortages paralyse the country; and a new UK study of the effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against the Delta variant of Covid.

(Photo: People react to tear gas fired by U.S. military members trying to disperse crowds from breaching the wall at Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 18, 2021. Credit: Rise to Peace/Reuters)