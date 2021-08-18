Three people have been killed after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. Witnesses said the shooting followed an attempt by local residents to install Afghanistan's national flag.

Also on the programme: Reaction to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaking for the first time since fleeing the country; and the latest on rescue efforts underway in Haiti following a devastating earthquake

(Picture: Anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad, Credit: Reuters)