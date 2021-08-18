Main content

Afghanistan: Taliban crack down on protest

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Three people have been killed after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. Witnesses said the shooting followed an attempt by local residents to install Afghanistan's national flag.

Also on the programme: Reaction to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaking for the first time since fleeing the country; and the latest on rescue efforts underway in Haiti following a devastating earthquake

(Picture: Anti-Taliban protest in Jalalabad, Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghan teacher: "I'm like a prisoner"

Next

19/08/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.