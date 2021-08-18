As the Taliban intensify efforts to form a government, we hear from a teacher in Kabul who is too scared to leave home.

As the Taliban intensify efforts to form a government, we hear from a teacher in Kabul too scared to leave home.

What will Sharia law mean in the new Afghanistan? Also today, our reporter in Haiti speaks to people struggling in the aftermath of the country's earthquake.

Photo: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) is one of the four men who founded the Taliban in Afghanistan. Credit: Getty Images