Main content

Afghanistan: the Taliban gives its first press conference

'Afghanistan will not become a terrorist base'

We hear reaction from an activist in Kabul, and there's been a cautious response to Afghanistan's new rulers but the European Union takes a pragmatic approach and plans on talking to the Taliban.

Also on the programme: We hear from Haiti where the United Nations Children's Fund estimates that around 1.2 million people have been affected by Saturday's powerful earthquake which killed 1,400 people. Raoul Junior Lorfils is the editor of the Loop Haiti, an online news service about Haiti and the region, he gives us an update from Port-au-Prince.

(Photo: Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid at a press conference in Kabul Credit: EPA/STRINGER)

