Streets in Kabul are reported to be quiet, as the militants maintain strong presence

The Taliban say they've ordered their fighters not to enter anyone's home and to avoid interfering with embassy vehicles, especially in Kabul. The insurgents have also announced a general amnesty for government officials, urging them to return to work. Some women anchors have presented the news aired in the country today and

Also in the programme: We ask former Afghan Ambassador to the United States Roya Rahmani what’s her take on President Biden speech last night; and we hear how some American war veterans see the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

(Photo: Taliban fighter raises their flag on a vehicle as they patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 17 August 2021. Credit: EPA).