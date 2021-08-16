Main content

Afghanistan: President Biden addresses the nation

Biden vows 'swift and forceful' defence if US personnel or operations are compromised

We hear from the head of an independent TV station in Kabul visited today by the Taliban and from the US about the foreign policy mistakes made over a twenty year period.

Also on the programme: a warning to those countries vaccinating most - an unexpected fourth wave of Covid in Israel

(Photo: People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

Next

17/08/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.