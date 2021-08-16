Biden vows 'swift and forceful' defence if US personnel or operations are compromised

We hear from the head of an independent TV station in Kabul visited today by the Taliban and from the US about the foreign policy mistakes made over a twenty year period.

Also on the programme: a warning to those countries vaccinating most - an unexpected fourth wave of Covid in Israel

(Photo: People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)