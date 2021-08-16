Main content

Chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

Several people died in the chaos, and there were reports of people clinging to and falling from planes mid-air

Scenes of panic at Kabul international airport as crowds scramble to flee the Afghan capital in the face of a Taliban takeover. We hear from former Afghan MP Elay Ershad on what is left for those, especially women, who stay in the country and to get a sense of the situation in the streets of Kabul.

Also in the programme: we ask the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad if Washington could have prevented the consequences of the American troops withdrawing; and we hear from Haiti as the death toll from the earthquake that struck the country on Saturday has risen to 1,297.

(Photo: Members of Taliban stand in a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA.)

