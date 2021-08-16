Several people died in the chaos, and there were reports of people clinging to and falling from planes mid-air

Scenes of panic at Kabul international airport as crowds scramble to flee the Afghan capital in the face of a Taliban takeover. We hear from former Afghan MP Elay Ershad on what is left for those, especially women, who stay in the country and to get a sense of the situation in the streets of Kabul.

Also in the programme: we ask the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad if Washington could have prevented the consequences of the American troops withdrawing; and we hear from Haiti as the death toll from the earthquake that struck the country on Saturday has risen to 1,297.

(Photo: Members of Taliban stand in a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA.)