Main content
Taliban enter Kabul as Afghan government collapses
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
On this special edition of Newshour, the Afghan government has collapsed and the president has fled the country - as the Taliban are poised to regain power in Kabul for the first time in twenty years. There's chaos at the airport as people scramble to leave the country.
We will from Kabul and concerned Afghans - and get reaction from Washington and the United Nations.
(Photo: The US has sent military helicopters to evacuate embassy staff. Credit: AFP)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service