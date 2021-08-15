Main content

Taliban enter Kabul as Afghan government collapses

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

On this special edition of Newshour, the Afghan government has collapsed and the president has fled the country - as the Taliban are poised to regain power in Kabul for the first time in twenty years. There's chaos at the airport as people scramble to leave the country.

We will from Kabul and concerned Afghans - and get reaction from Washington and the United Nations.

(Photo: The US has sent military helicopters to evacuate embassy staff. Credit: AFP)

