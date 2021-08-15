Taliban militants have reached the Afghan capital, Kabul; the government and the Taliban both say there will now be a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban militants have reached the Afghan capital, Kabul; the Interior Minister and the Taliban both say there will now be a peaceful transfer of power. But is this possible, and what future are ordinary Afghans now facing?

We devote the whole programme to the latest dramatic developments and hear from a government minister and a Taliban spokesman as well as aid workers, refugees and analysts.

(Image: Afghan acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal speaks to camera, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video / Credit: via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY)