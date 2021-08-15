Main content

Taliban reach Kabul

Taliban militants have reached the Afghan capital, Kabul; the government and the Taliban both say there will now be a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban militants have reached the Afghan capital, Kabul; the Interior Minister and the Taliban both say there will now be a peaceful transfer of power. But is this possible, and what future are ordinary Afghans now facing?

We devote the whole programme to the latest dramatic developments and hear from a government minister and a Taliban spokesman as well as aid workers, refugees and analysts.

(Image: Afghan acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal speaks to camera, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video / Credit: via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghan conflict: Taliban take Mazar-e-Sharif

Next

15/08/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.