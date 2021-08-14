Main content

Afghan conflict: Taliban take Mazar-e-Sharif

Taliban fighters have captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the last major city in northern Afghanistan

Taliban fighters have captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the last major city in northern Afghanistan which was still under government control. The Taliban are now in control of more than half of the provincial capitals in the country. The only major cities to remain under government control are Kabul and Jalalabad.

Also in the programme: We hear from Haiti where more than two-hundred people have been killed in a strong earthquake, and the annual Edinburgh arts festival returns a year after it was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

(Photo: More than a quarter of a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan. Credit: Getty Images)

