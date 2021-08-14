Main content

Taliban advance on Kabul

The Taliban offensive gets closer to Kabul.

The Taliban offensive is getting closer to Kabul, displacing hundreds and thousands of people as it sweeps across Afghanistan. What can other countries do to help avoid more suffering?

Also in the programme: Russia expels the BBC's Moscow Correspondent Sarah Rainsford as part of its media clampdown; and as global records show July was the hottest month ever recorded, we hear from US firefighters and from Sicily, where agriculture and tourism are threatened by the heat.

(Image: Taliban fighters in Herat, Afghanistan's third largest city, in the northwest of the country / Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Afghanistan fighting : Is Kabul safe?

14/08/2021 20:06 GMT

  Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

