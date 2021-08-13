Main content

Afghanistan fighting : Is Kabul safe?

US says that the Afghan capital could fall to the Taliban far sooner than expected.

With the Taliban now controlling half of Afghanistan's provincial capitals US officials say that the capital, Kabul, could fall within a matter of weeks. But we hear from a government negotiator who disagrees.

Also on the programme, we'll hear how the conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands; and a young Afghan student tells us the country is war weary.

(Photo: British military personnel boarding a flight to Afghanistan to support the UK"s withdrawal; Credit: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

14/08/2021 12:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

