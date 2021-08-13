US says that the Afghan capital could fall to the Taliban far sooner than expected.

With the Taliban now controlling half of Afghanistan's provincial capitals US officials say that the capital, Kabul, could fall within a matter of weeks. But we hear from a government negotiator who disagrees.

Also on the programme, we'll hear how the conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands; and a young Afghan student tells us the country is war weary.

(Photo: British military personnel boarding a flight to Afghanistan to support the UK"s withdrawal; Credit: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire)