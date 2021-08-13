Afghanistan's second city of Kandahar has fallen under Taliban control. A third of provincial capitals and vast swathes of the rural areas are currently in the hands of the militants.

Also in the programme: The head of South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has been released from prison; and It's 60 years since the Berlin Wall was constructed.

(Picture: Taliban militants gather around the main square after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)