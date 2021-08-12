The Taliban have captured 4 more provincial capitals in Afghanistan in the last 24 hours

On the most dramatic day yet of their advance across Afghanistan, the Taliban have captured a further four provincial capitals, including the country's third largest city, Herat. A senior adviser to the Afghan High Peace Council, says it's a disaster for the government in Kabul.

Also in the programme: as Greece struggles with record high temperatures and fires, we speak to the woman appointed as the Chief Heat Officer in Athens; and the Deputy Mayor of Denver County, whose job it is to enforce Covid vaccinations for all public employees, explains the rationale for the policy.

(Photo: Taliban militants patrol after taking control of the Governor's house in Ghazni city, Afghanistan, 12 August 2021. Credit: EPA/Zikrullah Rasooli)