Taliban take 10th provincial capital

Taliban fighters have captured the strategically important city of Ghazni, in Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters have captured the strategically important city of Ghazni, in Afghanistan. We hear from Kandahar and the Afghan government.

Also in the programme: a new media bill in Poland targets the Discovery network; and crime within Israel's Arab minority.

(Picture: Taliban militants patrol the city of Ghazni in Afghanistan. Credit: EPA/NAWID TANHA)

