Our reporter behind Taliban lines challenges commanders on their treatment of civilians. Nine provincial capitals are now in the hands of the Taliban.

Our reporter behind Taliban lines in northern Afghanistan challenges commanders on their treatment of civilians. Nine provincial capitals are now in the hands of the Taliban

Also in the programme: Canada says it will appeal an 11-year prison sentence imposed by a Chinese court on a Canadian businessman Beijing accuses of spying; and we hear about the hackers who stole millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency and then started to pay it back.

(Picture: Taliban fighters patrol Farah, Afghanistan Credit: Reuters/Stringer)