General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai was replaced after the Taliban took nine provincial capitals in less than a week. President Ashraf Ghani has been rallying beleagured government troops in Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban fighters close in on the northern city.

Also in the programme: The Algerian government says arson is behind wildfires burning out of control in the country; China sentences former Canadian diplomat to 11 years in prison in a politically charged espionage case.

Photo: People sleeping on the streets of Kabul after fleeing their homes. Credit: Reuters.