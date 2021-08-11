Main content

Afghanistan army head sacked

General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai was replaced after rapid Taliban advances.

General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai was replaced after the Taliban took nine provincial capitals in less than a week. President Ashraf Ghani has been rallying beleagured government troops in Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban fighters close in on the northern city.

Also in the programme: The Algerian government says arson is behind wildfires burning out of control in the country; China sentences former Canadian diplomat to 11 years in prison in a politically charged espionage case.

Photo: People sleeping on the streets of Kabul after fleeing their homes. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

The Taliban have now seized eight provincial capitals

Next

11/08/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.