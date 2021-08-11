Main content
Afghanistan army head sacked
General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai was replaced after rapid Taliban advances.
General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai was replaced after the Taliban took nine provincial capitals in less than a week. President Ashraf Ghani has been rallying beleagured government troops in Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban fighters close in on the northern city.
Also in the programme: The Algerian government says arson is behind wildfires burning out of control in the country; China sentences former Canadian diplomat to 11 years in prison in a politically charged espionage case.
Photo: People sleeping on the streets of Kabul after fleeing their homes. Credit: Reuters.
