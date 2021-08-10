Main content

The Taliban have now seized eight provincial capitals

Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total. Reports say that thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded in fighting.

Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total. Reports say that thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded in fighting.

Also on the programme: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns a week after the publication of an investigation which found that he had sexually harassed eleven women. And the interior minister of Latvia explains why her country has declared a state of emergency at its border with Belarus.

(Picture: Internally displaced families take shelter in a public park in Kabul. Credit: Reuters/Stringer)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Aid agency: thousands killed in Afghanistan

Next

11/08/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.