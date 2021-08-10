Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total. Reports say that thousands of civilians have been killed or wounded in fighting.

Also on the programme: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns a week after the publication of an investigation which found that he had sexually harassed eleven women. And the interior minister of Latvia explains why her country has declared a state of emergency at its border with Belarus.

(Picture: Internally displaced families take shelter in a public park in Kabul. Credit: Reuters/Stringer)