Aid agency: thousands killed in Afghanistan

Afghan government pleads for more help amid Taliban advance and humanitarian crisis

Humanitarian agencies say the fighting in Afghanistan is taking a terrible toll on civilians, with thousands killed or wounded as the Taliban advance. We’ll hear from the Norwegian Refugee Council in Kabul.

Also in the programme: WHO warns of deadly Marburg virus in West Africa; and how Artificial Intelligence could diagnose dementia in a day.

(Photo: An internally displaced Afghan child from northern provinces. Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

IPCC climate report hits home

10/08/2021 20:06 GMT

