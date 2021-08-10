Afghan government pleads for more help amid Taliban advance and humanitarian crisis

Humanitarian agencies say the fighting in Afghanistan is taking a terrible toll on civilians, with thousands killed or wounded as the Taliban advance. We’ll hear from the Norwegian Refugee Council in Kabul.

Also in the programme: WHO warns of deadly Marburg virus in West Africa; and how Artificial Intelligence could diagnose dementia in a day.

(Photo: An internally displaced Afghan child from northern provinces. Credit: REUTERS/Stringer)