The IPCC's powerful latest report on the science of climate change lays out - in the clearest possible terms - the details and impact of man made climate change. We hear from a young activist in Uganda, and also ask whether China will emerge as a climate leader.

Also in the programme: we report from Greece, where fires continue to devastate forested areas; and on the first anniversary of his disputed election victory, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus takes aim at his critics - and the West.

(Image: a participant studies the presentation of the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC, as the report is streamed to a press conference of the Swiss Academy of Sciences in Bern, Switzerland, 09 August 2021. / Credit: EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE)