Main content

UN reveals landmark climate report

The most up-to-date assessment is a “code red for humanity”

The world's largest ever report into climate change is published, setting out the stark reality of the state of the planet. The report "is a code red for humanity", says the UN chief. One of the report authors, Dr Friederike Otto, told Newshour that climate change’s tipping point is a decade earlier but urgent actions could help reverse.

Also in the programme: Taliban captures sixth Afghanistan provincial capital; and Russia’s longtime human rights defender Sergei Kovalev dies.

(Image: A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House in Washington in 2017. Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

